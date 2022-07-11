FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Three Rivers Festival event Monday night will be full of glitz, glam and really, REALLY big eyelashes.

The second annual TRF Drag Show will start at 9 p.m. at Headwaters Park.

“It’s a lot of fun and if you go to the Three Rivers Festival Drag Show, it’s all ages, so language won’t affect you and it’s free. So, if you don’t like it, you’re not out any money,” Della Licious, the emcee for the show, said.

Della Licious, also known as Branden Blaettner, has been a drag queen for 21 years.

Della Licious

“Della is a loudmouth, ballsy, brassy broad. Everything you’ve ever loved about the old Hollywood starlets you find in a very, very, very fatty casing with lots of glamour and fun,” Della said. “I’ve always been a ham. I love the attention. That’s why I like doing this. Something about being in the spotlight has always made me happy.”

Blaettner has a day job and Della performs at After Dark in Fort Wayne every Saturday night.

“[My favorite part is] getting to be able to touch someone emotionally. I love that when they get a joke, you see them smile or laugh. If you do something that’s touching, you see them get a little morose about it. They have a touch of melancholy. I love that,” Della said. “But, my joke answer is that my favorite part is taking it off – just wiping off the face and going to bed.”

That “face” takes about an hour to put on. Then there’s the wig, jewelry, dress and heels.

“It can be painful and affect your body to dress in drag. The high heels and the girdles can be incredibly cumbersome and uncomfortable, but when you see somebody smile, that makes all the pain disappear,” she said.

While Della does love the spotlight, she doesn’t mind sharing it. At least sometimes.

“There’s a lot of comraderie within drag and the community because we’re all in this fight together. But we can be very catty and backstabbing if we need to. That’s just half the fun,” Della said with a smile.

Della also hosts a bingo brunch at Welch’s Ale House one Sunday a month. It’s also a fundraiser for various charities. Over 30 brunches, the event’s raised $32,000.

“It’s a great way to spend a Sunday and great excuse to day-drink. And it’s for a good cause,” she said.

Whether you’re a frequent fan or new to the runway, come ready to cheer at the Three Rivers Festival Drag Show.

“It takes a lot of money to look this cheap,” Della said. “Be sure to show your appreciation for the entertainers. Clap because you like it. Clap because it’s great. Clap because it’s over. Just clap. And have fun. One of the things that we like to say, which doesn’t work for the all-ages show, is the more you drink the better we look!”