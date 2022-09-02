FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – From a young age, Michael Armstrong, Jr. has been performing.

“My mom and my dad would play a lot of hip hop and growing up I used to run around the house with a bandana on my head like Tupac,” Mic Strong said.

A play off his actual name, his stage name is Mic Strong.

“It’s no gimmicks. I wanted something straight forward,” he said.

The Fort Wayne artist sets himself apart by not swearing in his music. He will still address adult issues and real life, but he keeps his words clean in his music and in his life.

Perhaps a new subject matter for Mic Strong’s music was high school football when WANE 15 asked him to come up with an original rap for this year’s Highlight Zone promo.

“It was fun. I love the challenge,” he said. “I’m good with word play.”

Mic Strong’s third album just launched. “Until November” is available on the major streaming platforms.

Watch the video to hear a new rap Mic Strong wrote for the WANE 15 news department … which might have been a little jealous of the sports department getting its own song.