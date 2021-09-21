Beer Barrel, new pizzeria at Jefferson Pointe, announces opening date

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Jefferson Pointe’s newest eatery will open next week.

Beer Barrel Pizza & Grill will open inside the southwest Fort Wayne shopping center Sept. 28, in a 350-seat end cap space near the movie theatre. The Lima, Ohio-based restaurant first announced plans to open its 10th location in Fort Wayne in March.

Beer Barrel will serve appetizers, salads, sandwiches, entrees, and made-from-scratch pizzas. It promises “great food served at reasonable prices in a warm, friendly, and energetic atmosphere.”

A full bar will offer 24 classic and craft beers on draft, including beers from local breweries.

“We are excited to welcome Beer Barrel to Jefferson Pointe in the summer,” said Amy Lopez, VP of Marketing for RED Development. “Beer Barrel’s family-friendly environment complete with great food is the perfect addition to our family oriented development.”

Beer Barrel is hiring for all hourly positions. To apply, visit https://beerbarrel.com/careers/.