‘Beef Stroganoff’ at Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control almost recovered, finds forever home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In April, Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control received more than $1,000 in donations to help a severely underweight kitten named Beef Stroganoff.

Beefy came to the shelter with fleas and crooked legs that forced him to walk on his wrists.

In a Facebook post Animal Care and Control said, “Not only was he so teeny tiny that he had to be bottle fed, but his little legs needed massages to see if his tendons would relax and allow him to walk normally.”

Animal Care and Control’s vet, Dr. Riebe, made tiny splints for Beefy’s legs.

Now, the shelter confirms that Beefy has found his forever home. They added that he has almost completely recovered and his legs have straightened out.

