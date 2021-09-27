Bee Great Marketplace buzzing with unique honey products

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) — Those who enjoy honey typically like to find local, high-quality honey, but sometimes that can be hard to locate. That was the case for David and Tammy Mullins in 2018, as a result, they started BeeGreatLocal.com as an online shop.

Last month they opened a storefront honey boutique in Churubusco. Bee Great Marketplace features many of the same items you can find on their online store, honey, barrel-aged honey, and skincare products made from beeswax. All of their items are made by hand, in addition to carrying other Hoosier-based products.

David Mullins is a beekeeper and helps others pick up the hobby by carrying beekeeping supplies in the Marketplace. In addition to offering supplies, they also will come to your home and place bees to teach you how to keep them if you are interested. offer beekeeping services in which we place bees at customers’ homes and teach them how to keep bees.

Bee Great Marketplace is located at 107 McCoy Drive in Churubusco.