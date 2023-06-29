FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A fan-favorite event will not return to this year’s Three Rivers Festival. Organizers canceled the bed races because of lack of entries.

A festival classic, the event features tricked-out bed frames on wheels. Teams then race them down the street.

Despite repeated calls for entries and efforts to get businesses to enter teams, Three Rivers Festival Board President John Nichter said the interest just wasn’t there. Board members and volunteers were even calling past participants asking them to join this year to try to save the event.

“You can’t just go on Amazon and buy a bed with wheels,” Nichter said. “It’s just really hard for corporations to find the staffing to put a bed together. It takes a lot of resources.”

Nichter added that while it’s disappointing to not have the bed races this year, other events, including The Emporium and Art in the Park, have record entries and the overall festival is in good shape.

He hopes to come up with a way to make it easier for people and businesses to participate in the bed races in an effort to bring them back next year. One idea being floated is to have the festival make and supply the beds so the teams just have to race them.

“It is a staple of the Three Rivers Festival and we really hate to not have it part of the line-up this year,” Nichter said.

Last year’s bed races supported Mustard Seed’s effort to get beds to children in need. For each bed that raced last year, a bed was donated to the furniture bank.

Perennial favorites DeBrand Fine Chocolates’ team has won the competition the past two years.