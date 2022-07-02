FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You have the chance to become Miss Fort Wayne, Miss Northeast, and other titleholders this month. Applications are now open.

Current Miss Fort Wayne, Lindsey Brown and Miss Northeast’s Outstanding Teen, Katelyn Joseph stopped by WANE 15 Saturday morning to encourage others to apply. They say they’ve been able to serve the community and build relationships during their time as titleholders. They also talk about the scholarship opportunities that come with being a titleholder.

To apply, you can request the proper paperwork by sending an email to mfw.mne.paperwork@gmail.com. That includes creating a resume and a social impact statement. The competition will be held at the Embassy Theatre on July 30th.