(WANE) — Are you looking for an affordable homeownership opportunity in Allen County?

Habitat for Humanity is building homes for the 2023 season in Southeast Fort Wayne. According to a release, this opportunity is available to families living or working in Allen County.

Applications open January 9 for those who are interested in learning more about the program. Criteria for applicants is as follows:

Applicants must be working in or be a resident of Allen County for at least 12 months.

Applicants must not be a current homeowner or have owned a home in the last 2 years.

Applicants must have a minimum income of $30,000/year.

Applicants will have through Jan. 23 to fill out a pre-qualification form on the Habitat for Humanity website per the release. Those who qualify will be notified individually to continue the application.

Any interested applicants who do not have access to internet or need assistance can call the Habitat Homeowner Services Team at (260) 422-4828 ext. 303.