FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Become a sleuth at the Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show, where you could be the one to crack the case, or you could be the culprit undercover.

Ensemble member Beth Kriner said the show tests how well you really know your friends and family– because one of them could be the murderer behind it all.

Everyone in the audience is a suspect as they work to solve a case, findings clues and being interrogated in this interactive event that includes dinner and a show. Whoever solves the case goes home with a prize.

The event is in the Courtyard by Marriott Fort Wayne Downtown at the Grand Wayne Convention Center on April 23 and 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night. Tickets, which are $59.95 each, can be purchased online.

Joey Hain, another member of the ensemble, warned, “You might leave in handcuffs. You might not leave at all.”