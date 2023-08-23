FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – “Got my little fan, my cups of water here that’s it, not move very much,” said a women back in 1988 when temperatures reached the 100s. You may have needed all three of those the Wednesday and Thursday, as parts of the area are under a heat advisory.

Here is a look back into the archives in 1988 and 1995.

WANE 15 also went 11 years back to 2012 when heat and storms went through the area. What made 2012 so significant was the longest stretch of 90 or higher degree days.

106 degrees is the highest temperature recorded going back to 1897. June 28, 2012 is the most recent date to hit that.

Below is a video of how TRAA kept up with handling the heat.