FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Some of the beagles removed from a Virginia facility that bred the dogs for research will be moved to a Fort Wayne animal shelter for “a chance for a better life.”

Humane Fort Wayne said Thursday it was set to receive 25 beagles removed from an Envigo RMS LLC facility in Cumberland, Virginia, which bred the dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation.

Some 4,000 dogs were housed at the facility.

In May, the federal government sued Envigo RMS for violating animal welfare laws. The facility was the target of increasing scrutiny for months, drawing concerns from animal rights groups, members of Congress and Virginia lawmakers.

As a result of that lawsuit, a federal judge in July approved a transfer plan between the Department of Justice and Envigo to get 4,000 beagles from a troubled Virginia breeding facility to shelters where they can be adopted. The Humane Society of the United States agreed to handle a coordinated placement of the dogs. The beagles will be moved over the next two months.

The beagles headed to Humane Fort Wayne will be available for adoption through the shelter.

“We are honored to be a part of this monumental effort,” said Jessica Henry, Executive Director at Humane Fort Wayne. “This organization has never shied away from a challenge, and while we know it will be a herculean task, we’re thrilled to be able to give these animals a chance for a better life.”

Humane Fort Wayne said anyone interested in the dogs should visit its website or social media pages for information. The public was asked to refrain from calling the shelter directly “due to the expected volume of inquiries about the beagles.”