Be in the running at Fort4Fitness annual Race the Game

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort4Fitness will hold its annual Race the Game event Wednesday at Parkview Field.

Race the Game, a relay race in which those in attendance run 79 laps around the concourse before the game ends, will be held at 6:30 p.m. during the Fort Wayne TinCaps game.

Anyone can sign up to be part of the relay team, and you can run as many laps as you want to. Anyone interested can sign up at the Kids Zone by the third baseline when you are ready to run.

Fort4Fitness will also offer special Fall Festival registration pricing at the game. Those who register for 4-Mile and 10K race at Wednesday’s Race the Game event will receive a $5 discount. Half Marathon and Triple Crown participants will get a $10 discount.

Those who register on-site at Race the Game will also receive a Fort4Fitness neck gaiter and automatic entry in a drawing for a $50 gift card to Three Rivers Running Company. The winner will be announced Aug. 26.

At the Fall Festival, set for Sept. 17 and 18, registered participants will receive a finisher medal and a race shirt.

For more information on Race the Game or Fall Festival, visit the Fort4Fitness website or email info@fort4fitness.org.