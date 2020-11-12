Be First in Line for 2021 at Parkview Field with your favorite WANE 15 personalities

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne TinCaps are partnering local television and radio personalities to help raise money for local nonprofit organizations, while also reserving a spot for the 2021 baseball season.

First in Line 2021 kicked off Wednesday. It’s a way for fans to purchase a life-size cutout of yourself for $40, with up to five available for purchase. You then can pick which section of Parkview Field you want to sit in.

The rows of seats are broken into more 40 sections headed by radio and television personalities. WANE 15’s Dirk Rowley, Nicholas Ferreri and Chris Darby have their own sections representing a nonprofit. The TinCaps will donate $5 from each package to that personality’s charity of choice.

Fans can upload their photo and then watch their cutout be seated at the ballpark via a photo on social media. Fans will be invited to the ballpark next spring to take their life-size cutout home as a keepsake. Along with the cutout, fans who participate will receive an undated ticket for the 2021 season, and a TinCaps social media photo featuring your cutout(s).

The TinCaps announced they are planning for the 2021 season, but don’t have the specific dates for home games at Parkview Field. The undated tickets will be able to be exchanged for any 2021 home game as soon as the schedule and individual tickets are on-sale.