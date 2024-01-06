FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Polar Plunge is about a month away. You still have time to register to help out Special Olympics Indiana.

Co-chairs Jake Pickett and Julie Burkholder stopped by WANE 15 to share more. You can see that in the interview above.

The Fort Wayne Polar Plunge is on Saturday, February 10 at Metea County Park. The plunge is being broken up into two events, but the After Splash Bash will happen after each plunge. You must raise a minimum of $99 in pledges to participate. You can register by clicking here.