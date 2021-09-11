‘Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown’ returns Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Locals can become tourists Sunday when 19 Fort Wayne attractions will be open to the public.

Presented by Visit Fort Wayne, ‘Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown’ is returning for the 22nd year.

There are four new buildings to explore, including the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, the First Presbyterian Church, the Freemasons Hall, and the Trinity English Lutheran Church.

Passports can be picked up at any Fort Wayne area Kroger or Old National Bank location or passports can be downloaded for print.