‘Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown’ returns Sept. 8

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — Visit Fort Wayne is encouraging residents to explore popular attractions in their own city this Sunday.
Sixteen of Fort Wayne’s museums and attractions are offering free admission this Sunday, September 8, from 12-5 p.m. during the 21st Anniversary of Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown.
Simply pick up a passport at any Fort Wayne Kroger or Old National Bank location; or, print a one-page passport online.
Participating locations include:
- Allen County Courthouse
- Artlink
- Allen County Public Library
- Diocesan Museum
- Embassy Theatre
- Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory
- The Old Fort
- The History Center
- Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum
- The Landing
- Little River Wetlands – Monarch Festival
- Parkview Field
- Science Central
- Riverfront Fort Wayne
- The Lincoln Tower
- Visit Fort Wayne Visitors Center
For more information: contact Visit Fort Wayne at (260) 424-3700.
