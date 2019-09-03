‘Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown’ returns Sept. 8

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — Visit Fort Wayne is encouraging residents to explore popular attractions in their own city this Sunday.

Sixteen of Fort Wayne’s museums and attractions are offering free admission this Sunday, September 8, from 12-5 p.m. during the 21st Anniversary of Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown.

Simply pick up a passport at any Fort Wayne Kroger or Old National Bank location; or, print a one-page passport online.

Participating locations include:

Allen County Courthouse

Artlink

Allen County Public Library

Diocesan Museum

Embassy Theatre

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory

The Old Fort

The History Center

Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum

The Landing

Little River Wetlands – Monarch Festival

Parkview Field

Science Central

Riverfront Fort Wayne

The Lincoln Tower

Visit Fort Wayne Visitors Center

For more information: contact Visit Fort Wayne at (260) 424-3700.

