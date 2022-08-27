FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – We all know there’s a lot going on in Fort Wayne, but have you ever taken it all in? You can visit over 20 locations with Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown.

Watch the interview above to learn more about the event. And don’t forget to pick up your passport before September 11. They’re available for free at any Fort Wayne Kroger or Old National Bank location.

Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown is Sunday, September 11 from 12-5 p.m. It’s free to participate. Click here to learn more.