FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Science Central is a great place to beat the heat while getting in some family fun and learning. Every year Science Central brings in different touring exhibits to give visitors something new to experience. When you head there this summer you can immerse yourself in the A-MAZE-D exhibition.

With A-MAZE-D there are three floor-mounted and numerous wall-mounted mazes designed to put your problem-solving skills to the test with the unique, fun, and challenging mazes. These puzzles allow you to work individually or together with others.

“You can have adults come through here, adults with their children, they can tackle either together or separately. So you can tackle the challenge of a maze either by yourself or grab a partner and put your heads together and try to figure it out,” explained Science Central Marketing Manager Steve Clark.

The hands-on puzzles and mazes were created by designer Dave Phillips who has authored over 50 maze books, giving a bit of artistry to the different style of an exhibit at Science Central.

“This one is a little bit different because it’s not that straight-up physics exhibition or that straight-up natural sciences exhibition,” added Martin Fisher, Executive Director at Science Central, “This one involves a little bit about brain processing, thinking, ‘How do I get through this maze?’ and ‘What’s the answer to this puzzle?’ So it involves thought, math, and visual acuity putting it all together and making it fun.

The A-MAZE-D exhibit is included with general admission to Science Central and will run until September 11th. Hours and pricing for Science Central can be found here.