BBB’s Shred Day returns to help you get rid of sensitive documents

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You’ll have a chance to safely shred sensitive documents. The Better Business Bureau serving Northern Indiana is once again hosting Shred Day.

According to the BBB, in 2019 more than 14.4 million people reported being the victim of some kind of identity theft. That’s one person in 15! If bank account numbers, social security numbers or other sensitive information land in the hands of a scammer, identity theft could happen to you.

Shred Day is Saturday, September 26 from 9 a.m. until noon. It’s at the Afdent parking lot, 4041 Parnell Avenue. It’s free, but donations are recommended.