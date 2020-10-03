BBB warns Hoosiers of election-related scam text messages

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With the election a month away, the Better Business Bureau of Northern Indiana wants Hoosiers to be aware of scammers using campaign messages as a front.

The BBB has received several reports of election or voting-related scams. Marjorie Stephens, President and CEO of BBB of Northern Indiana, said that while these scams can happen over social media or email the most common type they are seeing this year are text message scams. According to Stephens, scammers will pretend to be pollsters, party volunteers, and in some cases even candidates themselves in order to get banking or other sensitive information out of people.

Some of these messages may even seem legitimate by using your real name, but Stephens warns people not to let that fool them.

“They are getting smarter because they also realize that people aren’t opening links like they used to in their emails but what I’m really seeing the biggest is what you showed me earlier with texts,” said Stephens. “A lot of text messages are coming through that look very real They’ll use scare tactics no matter what it is they’ll do whatever they can to get your banking information.”

Stephens said that anyone wanting to donate to a campaign should avoid following links or social media posts asking for money. Instead, she recommends they contact their local party headquarters or a specific campaign to donate because even clicking a link could intentionally expose your information.

“They can get all of your personal information, banking information, anything that they want,” said Stephens. “I just tell people if you see something that looks weird that you don’t know who it’s from, never open it. Just delete it or try to block it if you can.”