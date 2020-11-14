BBB to host Free Shred Day Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The BBB Serving Northern Indiana is hosting its free Shred Day on Saturday to help Fort Wayne residents prevent identity fraud.

“Identity theft is an ever-increasing risk for consumers,” said Marjorie Stephens, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Indiana. “That is why the BBB is proud to offer free services to help consumers secure their information.”

Attendees can bring up to five boxes of documents to be securely shredded. While binders will not be accepted, staples, paper clips, CDs and floppy disks will be.

Although it Shred Day is free, a $5 donation to the BBB’s Charitable and Educational Fund is encouraged.

It will be held from 9 a.m. to noon in the Afdent parking lot. The address is 4041 Parnell Avenue.