BBB to hold Fort Wayne Shred Day Oct. 16

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Better Business Bureau (BBB) Serving Northern Indiana will host its free Shred Day on Oct. 16, from 9 a.m. to noon at Purdue Fort Wayne, located at 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.

“In 2020, identity theft was BBB serving Northern Indiana’s most-reported scam. If bank account numbers, social security numbers or other sensitive information land in the hands of a scammer, identity theft could happen to you. Don’t leave it to chance – bring sensitive documents to BBB’s free Shred Day,” the BBB said.

Anyone wanting to participate can bring up to five boxes of documents to be securely shredded on-site. Binders cannot be accepted but staples, paper clips, CDs and floppy disks can be shredded, the BBB said.

Suggested documents to shred include:

Bank statements, pay stubs, and medical bills more than a year old

Paid utility bills more than a month old

Pre-approved credit card or loan solicitations

ATM receipts

Supporting tax documents more than seven years old

While the event is free to anyone, the BBB recommends donating $5 to the BBB’s Charitable and Educational Fund. The event is sponsored by 3Rivers Federal Credit Union and Wizard’s World.

In addition to shredding documents with sensitive personal data, the BBB offers the following tips to protect you and your family from identity thieves: