BBB to begin accepting nominations for 16th annual Torch Awards for Marketplace Ethics

NORTHERN INDIANA (WANE) – The Better Business Bureau (BBB) announced that nominations for BBB Serving Northern Indiana’s 16th annual Torch Awards for Marketplace Ethics will open Wednesday.

Businesses with exceptional ethics can nominate themselves or be nominated by an employee or member of the community here. All businesses within BBB’s 23-county service area, BBB accredited or non-accredited, are eligible to be nominated. The BBB said nominees must have been in business for at least one year, be A+ rated with the BBB and do business and reside in the BBB Serving Northern Indiana’s service area. The deadline for nominations is July 7.

The 16th annual Torch Awards for Marketplace Ethics will resume its in-person celebration in the fall with a celebration luncheon of businesses, charities and individuals demonstrating outstanding character and ethical behavior. The BBB said this will take place during the Build a Better Business Conference on Oct. 7 at the Parkview Mirro Center in Fort Wayne.

“The business community continues to demonstrate the ability to provide trust and fairness within the marketplace, especially during extended times of uncertainty and unknown,” said Marjorie Stephens, BBB Serving Northern Indiana President/CEO. “It is our honor to bring everyone back together, safely, to celebrate these individuals and their dedication to the community.”

Nominated businesses will be notified by the BBB in mid-July with a formal application due from each nominee by Aug. 16. An independent panel of judges will review all applications through the mid-September, followed by winner notification.

For more information on the 2021 Torch Awards, visit BBB.org/stream/page/17831/en/bbb-torch-awards-program or email us at info@northernindiana.bbb.org.