FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Better Business Bureau serving Northern Indiana handed out hardware Thursday to salute three businesses, one charity and one individual of integrity.

Nominations came from across the 23 counties the BBB serves and were judged by an independent panel.

The three Businesses of Integrity were Insurance Management Group out of Marion, Korte Does It All of New Haven, and Blossom Cleaning and Organizing of South Bend.

This year’s Charity of Integrity was Everence Financial of Goshen.

Aisha Arrington, President of the Fort Wayne Urban League, was named the Individual of Integrity.

Before she was announced as the winner, the BBB said it would rename the individual honor after the late Jay Leonard of Preferred Auto, a long-time supporter of the BBB and its mission.

Leonard died from brain cancer earlier this year.