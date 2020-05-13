BBB: Puppy scam reports on the rise during pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and stay-at-home orders, many families have decided it’s a good time to buy a pet since they have more time on their hands. Many, though, have encountered scammers who advertise on websites for animals that don’t exist and are never shipped according to the BBB Serving Northern Indiana.

The BBB believes the pandemic has given scammers reasons to ask for money or explain why buyers can’t see the pet in person before those heartbroken, would-be pet owners figure out they have been conned.

In once instance reported to the BBB a Noble County said she lost more than $550 to a puppy scammer in April 2020. She said the seller agreed to sell her a Yorkie puppy for $400, with an additional $150 for transportation. When she suggested meeting half way, the seller told her the driver had already left with the puppy. Two hours later, the seller called and relayed that their driver had been pulled over and needed $200 more for proper permitting to transport a puppy. The woman declined to pay the additional fee and demanded all her money back. She never received her puppy or a refund.

Puppy scams like these were the subject of a 2017 in-depth investigative study by Better Business Bureau (BBB), and they are prolific during the holidays. New data from BBB Scam Tracker shows that these scams have spiked since COVID-19 took hold in the U.S., with more reports about fraudulent pet websites in April than in the first three months of the year combined.

“Scammers frequently take advantage of the news to find new avenues for targeting victims,” said Marjorie Stephens, President and CEO of BBB Serving Northern Indiana. “The uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, along with some quarantined families’ decision to adopt a pet sight unseen has created fertile ground for fraudsters.”

BBB’s earlier study found that for these types of frauds to be successful it’s usually dependent on bogus, often sophisticated advertisements to hook unsuspecting consumers. Experts believed, at that time, that at least 80% of the sponsored advertising links that appear in an Internet search for pets may be fraudulent.

Actual numbers of pet fraud may be much higher than reported, because many victims either choose not to file complaints or do not know where to turn for help.

Many victims who contacted BBB’s Scam Tracker reported they wanted to adopt a puppy in order to ease their isolation and brighten their lives during the pandemic.

Victims were often told that they needed to send money for special climate-controlled crates, insurance and a (non-existent) COVID-19 vaccine. There also were several instances where the consumer wanted to see or pick-up the animal but was told that wasn’t possible due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“They gave me the runaround about my money,” the woman told the BBB. “They blocked my phone number and it just makes me so mad. They need to be stopped.”

A second woman, from St. Joseph County, had a similar run in, but caught on to the scam before sending fraudsters any funds.

“The fake organization doesn’t list their address and when you inquire about where they are located, they respond with photos of dogs for sale,” the St. Joseph County woman said. “They say they’ll ship as soon as you pay with a money order and that sounded like a scam.”

Tips for avoiding puppy scams: