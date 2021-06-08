BBB of Northern Indiana warns against texts claiming to come from DWD

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you receive a text that appears to be from Indiana’s Department of Workforce Development, take a closer look before responding or clicking on any links.

The Better Business Bureau serving Northern Indiana is warning consumers of these texts that have surged in recent months. This scam targets a high number of users who have applied for unemployment benefits on the DWD website.

Sample scam text from the BBB serving Northern Indiana. These texts usually come from a phone number outside of Indiana and a link in a non-English language.

Users who receive one of these texts tend to come from a phone number outside of Indiana. They also contain a link in a non-English language. These links often contain malware which could access sensitive information, thus resulting in possible identity theft.

“It’s not even the way the DWD is actually verifying your identity,” said BBB serving Northern Indiana Communications Director Nichole Thomas. “What we’ve seen from the coronavirus is that scammers are out in full force, and if they can find a way to scam you, they will.”

While unemployment fraud has been an issue for the DWD, the department has confirmed they will not ask to verify information via text. Instead, users will be prompted to verify their information using the state’s ID.me portal.

“Now that the work search requirement has been reinstated, that means a lot more people are going to be logging into their accounts,” Thomas said. “What they’re most likely going to see is that Real ID request to include information from their actual Indiana state ID.”

If you receive one of these texts or any other suspicious messages, you are encouraged to report them to the BBB using their scam tracker.