BBB of Northern Indiana promotes exec to CEO

NORTHERN INDIANA — BBB Serving Northern Indiana will welcome a new President/CEO on Jan. 1, 2022, when current COO Rick Walz takes the helm of the 100-year organization serving 23 counties in Northern Indiana.



Walz began his career in retail management in the Greater Cincinnati area with a regional discount department store and with a local retail hardware store chain. This was followed by more than 30 years of business development and management experience in the hardware and building materials industry with two major national hardware and building materials cooperatives. He also managed a large local HVAC company.

Rick Walz

Walz is very familiar with the BBB missions. He began his BBB career as Vice President/COO in 2017 after serving on the BBB Board of Directors for 14 years, including a term as board chair.

Walz says he plans to build on BBB’s 100-year history of supporting small businesses. He hopes to use his experiences to serve as a resource to small business owners.

“My career experiences and service to the BBB Board of Directors have provided me with the ideal background to carry on the important work of the BBB,” Walz said. “From managing businesses to working with successful business owners all over the country, I understand the challenges faced by small business owners and want BBB to be a resource to help them prosper while helping connect consumers with businesses and charities they can trust.”

With Walz’s background in sales and marketing management and general management, BBB’s Board of Directors felt he brought a host of skills to the BBB leadership that would uniquely qualify him to lead the Northern Indiana BBB team.

“Rick has already improved all areas of the Operation as V.P,” said Tom Antisdel, BBB Board Chair. “We look forward to Rick increasing the relevance of the BBB mission and providing even more value to the member companies who continue to do business the right way.”

Walz is a graduate of Northern Kentucky University. He lives in Fort Wayne with his wife, Joyce. They have three children; Dr. Rick Walz of Noblesville; Dr. Patrick Walz of Dublin, Ohio, and Amanda Walz of Arlington, Virginia. They also have 4 grandchildren. Rick and Joyce enjoy traveling and spending time with their family.

Walz takes over for BBB President/CEO Marjorie Stephens who retires on Dec. 31, 2021.