BBB of Northern Indiana hosts Shred Day Saturday to prevent identity theft

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The BBB of Northern Indiana hosted a free shred day on Saturday, Apr. 17 to help prevent identity theft.

The Shred Day event took place from 9 a.m. – noon near the BBB of Northern Indiana’s offices on 4041 Parnell Ave.

Attendees brought boxes of stuff to shred.

The Better Business Bureau of Northern Indiana is a nonprofit, business-supported organization that sets and upholds high standards for fair and honest business behavior.

“The BBB is proud to offer another Shred Day event for the Fort Wayne community,” said Marjorie Stephens, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Indiana. “During the two 2020 Shred Day events, we served 1,000 vehicles and shredded 21,000 pounds of paper.”

Attendees brought:

Bank statements, pay stubs, and medical bills more than a year old

Paid utility bills more than a month old

Pre-approved credit card or loan solicitations

ATM receipts

Supporting tax documents more than seven years old

The event was free, but a $5 donation to the BBB’s Charitable and Educational Fund was encouraged.