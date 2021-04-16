BBB of Northern Indiana hosting Shred Day Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The BBB of Northern Indiana will host a free shred day on Saturday, Apr. 17 to help prevent identity theft.
The Shred Day event will take place from 9 a.m. – noon near the BBB of Northern Indiana’s offices on 4041 Parnell Ave.
Those who are interested in attending can bring in documents such as:
- Bank statements, pay stubs, and medical bills more than a year old
- Paid utility bills more than a month old
- Pre-approved credit card or loan solicitations
- ATM receipts
- Supporting tax documents more than seven years old
Binders cannot be accepted, but staples, paper clips, CDs and floppy disks can be shredded.
The event is free, but a $5 donation to the BBB’s Charitable and Educational Fund is encouraged.