BBB of Northern Indiana hosting Shred Day Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The BBB of Northern Indiana will host a free shred day on Saturday, Apr. 17 to help prevent identity theft.

The Shred Day event will take place from 9 a.m. – noon near the BBB of Northern Indiana’s offices on 4041 Parnell Ave.

Those who are interested in attending can bring in documents such as:

Bank statements, pay stubs, and medical bills more than a year old

Paid utility bills more than a month old

Pre-approved credit card or loan solicitations

ATM receipts

Supporting tax documents more than seven years old

Binders cannot be accepted, but staples, paper clips, CDs and floppy disks can be shredded.

The event is free, but a $5 donation to the BBB’s Charitable and Educational Fund is encouraged.