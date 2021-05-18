BBB looking for sponsors for Build a Better Business Conference in October

NORTHERN INDIANA (WANE) – The Better Business Bureau (BBB) Serving Northern Indiana announced that it is now accepting sponsors for its Build a Better Business Conference on Oct. 7.

This full-day conference, hosted by BBB’s Charitable and Educational Foundation, will be held at the Parkview Mirro Center in Fort Wayne for business leaders of small and medium sized business to sharpen their skills and develop a successful strategy to grow their businesses in this ever-changing marketplace, the press release said. The event will feature a keynote speaker, panel discussions and up to 16 break-out sessions to educate attendees with valuable skills and knowledge they need to advance their businesses.

“The Build a Better Business Conference would not be possible without the generous support of donors in our community, sharing the same mission – to help businesses succeed,” said Marjorie Stephens, President and CEO of BBB Serving Northern Indiana. “We encourage you to support the 2021 Build a Better Business Conference. It will give attendees the opportunity to meet, interact and benchmark with other business owners.”

Graphic courtesy of BBB Serving Northern Indiana

To date, 2021 sponsors include presenting sponsor SCORE Northeast Indiana, as well as Paul Davis of Northeast Indiana, PNC Bank and St. Joseph Funeral Home. For more information or to register as an official 2021 sponsor, visit the Sponsor Opportunities page.

“This forum gathering of Northeast Indiana small businesses will allow SCORE and other community partners to provide help, support, business advice, resources, and in a targeted manner, offer immediate help, counsel and answers to many of the issues faced by small businesses in these difficult times,” said Steve Rinehart, SCORE Northeast Indiana Chair.

Find out more about the Build a Better Business Conference here. BBB said attendee registration is slated to open in June.