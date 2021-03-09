BBB launches new online complaint form

FORT WAYNE (WANE) – Better Business Bureau (BBB) has announced the release of a new online complaint form.

Select BBBs began using the new form in November 2020, the press release said. BBB Serving Northern Indiana launched the new complaint form last month.

BBB processes disputes related to marketplace issues experienced with services or products. BBB Serving Northern Indiana received 5,172 complaints in 2020 across its 23-county service area, the press release said. This represents a nearly 25% increase from 2019.

“The new complaint form, which is accessed directly from a company’s BBB Business Profile, will offer a smoother experience for consumers who will be prompted to answer a series of qualifying questions prior to filing, which ensures the complaint is handled by the proper department,” BBB said.

Consumers will have the option to upload documents to support their complaint and pause a complaint and return when they are ready to file, the press release said. The new system will hold the complaint draft for up to 24 days. For consumers without an email address, the complaint form can be printed and mailed to their nearest BBB.

“We’re excited about the new complaint system,” said Marjorie Stephens, President and CEO of BBB Serving Northern Indiana. “As an organization, we are always looking for ways to improve the consumer experience on our website. Not only will the new form benefit the consumer, it will allow BBB to process complaints faster and ensure the consumer is getting the assistance they need.”

The BBB said that once a consumer completes the online complaint form, they will be given a complaint number that can be used to track the status of their entry.

For more information or to file a complaint, visit BBB.org.