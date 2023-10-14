FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Want to keep your documents secure? Saturday the Better Business Bureau serving Northern Indiana will be hosting its Shred Day.

Area residents are welcome to bring up to 5 boxes of items to shred from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or until trucks are full!

Some suggested items to shred are;

Bank statements, pay stubs, and medical bills, more than 1 year old.

Paid utility bills more than a month old.

Pre-approved credit card or loan solicitations.

ATM receipts.

Participants are encouraged to bring a $5 donation with their items to Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Parking Lot, specifically the parking lot entrance off of Coliseum Blvd.

For more information on the event head to the BBB’s website.