BBB hosting webinar to help businesses avoid scams

The Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Indiana has partnered with Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill to educate Indiana business owners about various business-to-business (B2B) scams and ways to avoid them on a joint webinar, scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, at 2 p.m. ET.

While most scams target consumers, B2B scams have become increasingly commonplace, according to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Business owners must pay careful attention if they want to avoid becoming victims themselves.

Participants will learn which B2B scams the AG’s office is receiving reports on from Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, followed by BBB’s COO Rick Walz sharing how to recognize scams and sharing tips from to help businesses avoid being scammers.

Business owners can register for the webinar online at https://bit.ly/BBB-AG or find registration details on the BBB’s Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIN pages. The webinar is open to all Indiana business owners.