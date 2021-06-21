BBB holding webinar on new tax credits and SBA products for small businesses

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Indiana (BBB) announced it has partnered with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to hold a free webinar for small business owners in Indiana on July 7 at noon.

The virtual program will give business leaders the tools they need to jumpstart small their businesses in the post-COVID landscape, BBB said. Topics that will covered include ways employers can take advantage of new tax credits, as well as an overview of the resources offered by the SBA, both COVID-related and not.

Business owners can register for the webinar online at BBB.org/northernindiana or find registration details on the BBB’s Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn pages. The webinar is open to all Indiana business owners.

SPEAKER BIOS:

Laura Schafsnitz is a public affairs specialist with the U.S. Small Business Administration Indiana District Office who’s expertise lies in bringing government, public, and private organizations together to share resources and opportunities to help small businesses start, grow, expand and recover. A graduate of Webster University and a U.S. Army veteran, Laura has worked in public affairs her entire career bringing news and resources from the highest echelons of government to everyday people around the world.

John Linstead is a Senior Stakeholder Liaison with the Internal Revenue Service, in Cincinnati, Ohio. He works with tax professional organizations and small business organizations across Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio to educate them about the tax laws and about their federal tax responsibilities. During his 36 years with the IRS he has held the positions of Tax Examiner, Tax Auditor and Appeals Officer prior to joining Stakeholder Liaison in September of 2005.