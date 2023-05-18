FORT WAYNE, Ind., May 17, 2023 – Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Indiana’s Charitable & Educational Foundation, is proud to announce its winners of the Annual Students of Integrity Scholarship program. Select high school and college students were awarded one of six scholarships to be used for tuition and educational expenses for the 2023-2024 academic year. Recipients of the one-time, $2,000 award have distinguished themselves as role models of integrity and ethical behavior in their school and community.

Student of Integrity Scholarship Winners:

Thomas Boggs the winner of the Brotherhood Mutual Student of Integrity Scholarship

Kyah Troyer the winner of the PNC Bank Student of Integrity Scholarship

Trevor Schill the winner of the Indiana Tech Student of Integrity Scholarship

Cheney Canada the winner of the Spartan Scanning Student of Integrity Scholarship

Drew Baker the winner of the Charly Butcher Student of Integrity Scholarship

Emma Batdorff the winner of the BBB C&E Student of Integrity Scholarship

Thank you to our following sponsors for helping make this event such a success. Those sponsors are: