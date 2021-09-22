BB gun confiscated at Lane Middle School; no threat to students

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A BB gun was found at Lane Middle School Wednesday, and school administrators are “addressing” the situation.

In a letter to families, Principal Matt Haren said administrators learned a student may have brought a weapon to school. The student was immediately located and the weapon – a BB gun – was confiscated, Haren said in the letter.

No direct threat was made to students or staff, he added.

Haren said the school would follow the Fort Wayne Community Schools Code of Conduct in “addressing this situation.”

“I appreciate the quick reaction of students, parents and staff in resolving this situation. We take student and staff safety seriously,” said Haren.

“As always, please remind your child that if they see or hear anything that makes them feel unsafe or uncomfortable, they should immediately report it to an adult,” he added.

The student was not identified.