ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Not long ago, few people in Allen County may have ever heard of Feighner Road in a southwest pocket of Allen County.

Now, it’s at the center of a land use tussle, its fate waiting on a crucial report from the Allen County Plan Commission.

In August, Granite Ridge Builders, one of the largest homebuilders in northeast Indiana, proposed turning nearly 78 acres of farm fields into Cedar Grove, a 207-lot housing development with three bodies of water, one winding through the development like a river.

Stubble from last season’s corn covers the ground where the homes are planned, but the road to streets and cul-de-sacs got a bit bumpy when the Allen County Commissioners Friday delayed approval to rezone the area from agricultural to single family homes. The three commissioners, Nelson Peters, Richard Beck and Therese Brown, want direction from some entity – the state or the county – on which direction development in that area should go.

Peters said Monday the commissioners hope to get that direction in 30 days. Allen County principal planner Sarah E. Jones said the last comprehensive plan created for the county dates to 2007. Plans are to adopt this new plan in September, with public hearings in late June.

“The line of demarcation is I-69,” Peters said.

A proposed industrial site on the other side of Lafayette Center Road, just to the north of Cedar Grove, didn’t get the green light, Peters said. Most of the industry in this neck of the county is on the west side of Interstate 69. The large GM plant looms over the highway from the proposed development, not too far from Fort Wayne International Airport.

This subdivision with a proposed density of more than two homes per acre would be something new in this vast area east of I-69, an area that still has a country feel. Homes along the road share space with farm houses and farm equipment. People complained at Friday’s commissioner’s meeting that a subdivision like this one would cause drainage and traffic problems.

The pastor at Roanoke Baptist Church less than a mile from the intersection of Feighner and Hamilton Roads, the nexus of the development, said he’s trying to be a good neighbor.

“I don’t have a dog in the fight,” Rev. Mike Tarr said. The housing development could potentially bring more worshippers to the church that has about 200 members and a school, but he gets that local folks are concerned about the usual problems developments bring.

Neighborhoods built to the north of the GM plant on the other side, Azbury Park, have been there for more than a decade, Tarr added.

“In a perfect world, it makes sense to have industrial sites on the west side of I-69 and then maybe have some residential on the east side of I-69 in that particular area, but we are in a place right now in this community where we had about 180 homes on the market last week when there are normally 2,500 on the market. We are really, really short of housing in this community, so it becomes problematic in trying to stymie that housing growth in any way shape or form. That’s why we’re trying to be as diligent as we can in this decision making.”