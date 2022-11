FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Crews responded to a fire at 1916 High Street at 7:33 p.m. Thursday evening.

According to a release, firefighters extinguished the fire on the house’s first floor and attic area.

Nobody was home at the time. One pet was inside and made it out without any injuries.

The house has moderate fire, smoke and water damage.

An investigation found that a bathroom vent fan caused the fire.