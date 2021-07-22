Bass Road construction reaches halfway point, on pace for November finish

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Halfway into a months-long closure of Bass Road, there are tangible signs of what commuters will experience once the project is complete.

The $4.6 million project began back in March on Bass Road between Thomas Road and Hillegas Road. When complete, drivers will benefit from widened lanes, a new center turn lane and a roundabout at the intersection of Thomas and Bass Roads. A walking trail will also be added along the roadway.

Project Manager Margaret Hershberger confirmed progress on the new stretch of Bass Road is on schedule with an estimated completion in early November. Once completed, commuters will have another option when travelling downtown Fort Wayne.

“Commuters will have just a much better and safer travelling to and from the city,” Hershberger said. “It’s a great way to get to downtown.”

Currently, crews are pouring out concrete for the stretch of roadway. Watch below for an in-depth look at how crews are laying out the new section of Bass Road.

The current project is the second phase of a major project along this roadway, with improvements coming to Bass Road between Hillegas Road and Scott Road.