FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– A section of Bass Road between Clifty Parkway and Thomas Road has been undergoing construction since February, causing the section of the road to be closed.

Clifty Parkway is east of I-69. This section of Bass Road is set to open up to traffic by September 14.

The complete project of Bass Road has 5 phases, and 2 phases have been completed so far.

Currently, city officials said that they’re working on phase 3 and phase 4 of the project. Phase 3 is set to be completed by May 2023.