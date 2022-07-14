FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new, two-court mural has been installed at Ivan Lebamoff Reservoir Park to celebrate the recent improvements that have been made there.

The mural was created by local artist Andre Portee. The $30,000 park-improvement project that the mural celebrates was funded by Fort Financial Credit Union.

The park now has new backboards, painted rims, and new benches. The courts have also been resurfaced and enhanced.

Both courts at Reservoir Park are now open to the public. The courts are located off of Suttenfield Street, a one-way east to west street on the south end of the park.