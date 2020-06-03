Barriers installed in downtown Fort Wayne where protesters gather

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The city of Fort Wayne has installed a row of barriers along the sidewalk between the Allen County Courthouse lawn and Clinton Street, where protesters have gathered to protests racism and police brutality.

The orange barriers were put out Wednesday morning. They line the sidewalk from Main Street to Berry Street.

City spokesman John Perlich told WANE 15 the barriers were installed “as a safety measure to protect protesters and motorists in the area where the majority of the protests and demonstrations have occurred.”

Fort Wayne Police Chief Steve Reed also said the barriers were put up in response to “unsubstantiated threats” that vehicles could possibly drive through the courthouse area. Reed said he wanted to keep both protesters and motorists safe.

Protesters have gathered in front of the Allen County Courthouse daily since Friday night. After demonstrations turned violent and destructive Friday and Saturday, the protests have been largely peaceful since. Police have worked to keep protesters out of the city’s streets during the gatherings.