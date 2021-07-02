Barnes & Noble to leave Jefferson Pointe, open new store near Target

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Barnes & Noble is leaving the Jefferson Pointe shopping center, and moving across the street.

The bookstore will open a new location in the nearby Orchard Crossing Shopping Center off Thomas Road, near Target, in September. The Jefferson Pointe location will close Sunday, Aug. 22.

The new bookstore will showcase a “fresh design and layout with a focus on providing a warm and welcoming environment for browsing along with a locally-tailored selection curated by our expert booksellers,” Barnes & Noble said in a news release Friday.

Barnes & Noble operates another Fort Wayne location in Glenbrook Square Mall.