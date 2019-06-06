Barn engulfed in flames, melts parts of nearby buildings

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) -Multiple fire departments were called as large flames burned a barn Wednesday evening.

According to the Huntertown Fire Department, crews were called to the 12700 block of Hand Road around 5:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a barn fully engulfed in flames. Because of the high heat and wind direction, the fire melted siding of a nearby house and small workshop.

Firefighters had the fire under control within 30 minutes.

There were no fire hydrants in the area, so water had to be shuttled by tanker trucks from other departments. Crews from Washington Township Fire, Churubusco Fire, Arcola Fire, and LaOtto Fire all assisted.

No reports of injuries were released.