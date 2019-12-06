Regional baristas compete in latte art ‘throwdown’

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — It’s a friendly competition among the folks who turn your morning caffeine into art.

The fifth annual Modbar Winter Latte Art Throwdown was held tonight on The Landing at the site of the future Utopian Coffee, 122 W. Columbia Street.

A field of 32 baristas from Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, and Indiana – including some Fort Wayne coffee spots – went head to head in a bracket-style playoff.

The three judges picked based on balance, symmetry, color distribution, line clarity, difficulty and execution.

All contestants come from shops that use Modbar equipment.

Modbar is a Fort Wayne company that creates sleekly designed espresso equipment that allows customers to interact with their human coffee maker without a wall of equipment between them.

Tonight’s cash prize winner was A.J. Yoder of Fortezza Coffee in downtown Fort Wayne.