FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Anyone planning to see the Barbie movie should come prepared with a Barbie toy in hand ready to donate to Fort Wayne causes.

The Fort Wayne Cinema Center is celebrating the imagination of Barbie by asking moviegoers to donate a new unopened Barbie or doll for a free popcorn and fountain drink. Cinema Center plans to donate all dolls to the YWCA of Northeast Indiana.

YWCA Northeast Indiana is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all.

K105 is planning an event with Regal Coldwater Crossing and wants to take advantage of the love of Barbie as well.

On Thursday, July 20, the same day as the movie premiere, Dan Austin will be broadcasting his afternoon show from Regal at Coldwater Crossing. During the broadcast, Dan will be collecting Barbies and Kens or any other new toys to be donated to Erin’s House for Grieving Children in Fort Wayne. Participants will also have the chance to win a 3-month unlimited Regal Cinemas movie pass.

Erin’s House provides support for children, teens, and their families who have experienced a death.

The Cinema Center will continue the event through all showings, but K105 is accepting early donations starting Monday and going till Friday at K105 Radio at 2915 Maples Road.