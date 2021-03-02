Barbershop selling limited edition hoodies to raise money for triple shooting victims’ families

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne barbershop is raising money for the families impacted by the Feb. 17 gas station triple shooting that left two teens dead and another in the hospital.

The 1947 Barber Gallery and Lounge is partnering with Self Proclaimed Star Clothing Co. to sell a limited edition hoodie for $45. The barbershop says 50% of the proceeds will be donated to the families of Joshua Cooper, Anderson Retic and Jaylin Rice.

To purchase, direct message 1947 Barber Gallery and Lounge or Self Proclaimed Star Clothing Co. to help support. Quantities are limited.

The barbershop said it will also be collecting donations at the barbershop.