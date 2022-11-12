FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two local choirs are dedicating a joint performance to veterans on Saturday.

Summit City Chorus and Chain-O-Lakes Chorus are teaming up for “A Salute to Veterans” at the main branch of the Allen County Public Library. Both choirs are part of the Barbershop Harmony Society that entertains audiences with harmonies dating back to styles of the 1930s and ’40s.

Local groups The Chain Gang, Coalition, and Vocal Point are also performing.

Check out the free performance starting at 1:30 p.m. Organizers said space is limited and visitors could reserve seats beforehand by calling 260-249-8229.

Visitors have the chance to donate at the event, to benefit the Honor Flight Network.