Banks visits 122nd Fighter Wing with Alabama Rep. Rogers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Third District Representative Jim Banks (R-Indiana), who is the new cyber sub-committee of the House Armed Services Committee, is in Fort Wayne and made a stop at the 122nd Fighter Wing.

On Tuesday, Banks met with Commander, Colonel Michael Stohler alongside Representative Mike Rogers (R- Alabama) to evaluate infrastructure and make sure personnel are equipped with everything needed for their missions.

The lawmakers say they’re committing to making sure the 122nd remains healthy and viable for future defense concerns.

“This is an aging platform and investments are going to have to continue to be in this platform to keep it around for longer. It obviously serves a significant purpose. And the men and women who make up the 122nd Fighter Wing have been involved in some important areas, important missions related to our national security, and we are proud of that,” Banks said.

He added that big things are in store for the 122nd Fighter Wing and it is one of his top priorities.