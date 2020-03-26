Bandidos founder Jimmie Schindler dies

Bandidos Founder Jimmie Schindler in a picture posted to Facebook as the company announced his passing.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Founder of local Mexican food chain Bandidos, James Schindler has died.

A familiar name in the Fort Wayne area community, Jimmie Schindler, died Thursday, according to the company’s Facebook page.

After founding Jimmy’s Pizza with wife Rita, Schindler went on to start the first Bandidos Mexican Restaurant on Winchester Road in Fort Wayne. Several locations popped up over the years, with four locations in operation today.

Schindler also found time to write along the way. He has three books available on Amazon.

“The world has lost such an amazing and joyful father, friend, and mentor,” Schindler’s son, Jimmie II, wrote on Facebook.